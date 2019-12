Published: - Dec 30, 2019

Tasnim – Persepolis midfielder Siamak Nemati will be out of action for six weeks due to hamstring injury.

He suffered the injury in the match against Nassaji on Friday.

Nemati came off the bench in the final minutes of the match in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium and was forced to go out after minutes due to the foot injury.

He will miss Persepolis training camp in Qatar due to the injury.