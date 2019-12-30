Published: - Dec 30, 2019

Tehran Times - Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has announced the appointment of Heydar Baharvand as the federation's acting president.

Baharvand will serve as provisional president until the General Assembly elects its president, while maintaining his job as head of Iran Football Organization.

He replaced Mehdi Taj, who resigned on Sunday due to the heart problems.

He was rushed to hospital last week and the doctors recommended him stepping off from his role.

Taj has suffered heart problems related to the stress of management twice in one year.

Taj was elected as head of Iran football federation in May 2016, replacing Ali Kafashian, who held the position for eight years.