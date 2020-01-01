Published: - Jan 01, 2020

PLDC – An Iranian Parliament Member (MP) has revealed the contract’s details of Marc Wilmots and his coaching staff with Iran national football team.

According to him, the Belgian coach and his assistants have signed a three-year contract with Iran football federation worth 8 million euros.

“There is a room for investigation of Wilmots’s contract,” the MP, who did not want to be named, told Iranian newspaper Khabar Varzeshi.

“We are investigating the contract but at the moment I can say Wilmots’s and his assistants have signed a three-year contract worth eight million euros,” he said.

“The football federation has already announced that the compensation fee of Wilmots is 650,000 euros. We are working on the contract and will announce the result of the investigation after it ends,” he added.

The MP also said that they are investigating the contracts of ex-Iran coach Carlos Queiroz and Esteghlal Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni.