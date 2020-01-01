Published: - Jan 01, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian football team Tractor has reportedly shown an interest in signing Sint-Truiden forward Yuma Suzuki.

The 23-year-old striker, who joined the Belgian team from Kashima Antlers in the summer, has three-year remaining on his contract.

Belgium site voetbalbelgie.be has reported that the Iranian club has offered five million euros to sign the Japanese star in the January transfer window.

Tractor is also eying to sign Iraq international forward Alaa Abbas.

Tractor sits third in Iran Professional League with 30 points, four points behind leader Persepolis.