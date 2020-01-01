Published: - Jan 01, 2020

Tasnim – Two Persepolis players have been deemed surplus to requirements at the Iranian club.

Omid Alishah and Adam Hemati are allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Persepolis is going to strengthen for the 2020 AFC Champions League and has negotiated with Paykan striker Shahriar Moghanlou and Sanat Naft Abadan forward Issa Alekassir.

The Reds ended a title-winning year, ahead of Sepahan, Tractor and Esteghlal.

Persepolis is going to win Iran league for the fourth time in a row and also want to defend its title at the Hazfi Cup.