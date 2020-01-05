Published: - Jan 05, 2020

PLDC – Ali Daei has been named as new head coach of Zob Ahan of Isfahan football team on Sunday.

He has replaced Alireza Mansourian in the Iranian top-flight football team.

Daei was without a team after parting company with Saipa in last year’s May.

Zob Ahan fired Mansourian in December following poor results.

The Iranian team had been also linked with Sanat Naft coach Dragan Skocic.

Zob Ahan sits 11th in the Iran Professional League, nine points above the relegation zone.