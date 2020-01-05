Published: - Jan 05, 2020

Tasnim - ADO Den Haag has set its sight on signing Esteghlal defender Milad Zakipour.

The 24-year-old left back can also play in midfield.

He has played 57 games for his current club, scoring once. Zakipour has no international matches behind his name, Soccernews.nl reported.

Zakipour is currently under contract until 2021 and the Dutch club should pay a transfer fee.

Esteghlal is a favorite team in the current season and is going to win Iran Professional League after seven years.