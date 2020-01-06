Published: - Jan 06, 2020

Tehran Times - Ahad Sheikhlari has been named as new head coach of Iranian football team Machine Sazi.

The Tabriz based football club parted company with Rasoul Khatibi last week.

Sheikhlari had been appointed as interim coach of Tractor after Mustafa Denizli left the team.

Sheikhlari started his coaching career in 1999 as assistant coach in Tractor.

He has also headed Shahrdari Tabriz, Mes Sungun and Shahrdari Ardabil.

Machine Sazi sit ninth in Iran football league.