Published: - Jan 10, 2020

Tasnim – Machine Sazi attacking midfielder Saman Nariman Jahan has joined Azerbaijani top-flight football team Neftchi in the January transfer window.

The details of his contract have not been disclosed.

The 28-year-old player started his football in Naft Tehran in 2012 and has also played in Persepolis and Tractor.

Nariman Jahan’s countrymen Mehdi Sharifi and Peyman Babaei have already joined Azerbaijani football team Sumgayit.

Neftçi Peşəkar Futbol Klubu, simply known as Neftchi Baku, is an Azerbaijani football club based in the capital, Baku, that currently plays in the Azerbaijan Premier League.