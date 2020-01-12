Published: - Jan 12, 2020

PLDC – Persepolis general manager Mohammad Hassan Ansarifard says that the team has parted company with Gabriel Calderon.

The Argentine coach has not returned to Iran from January vacation and the Iranian club announced that it has parted ways with him.

“I would like to thank Calderon for his efforts for the club but there are so many things that we want to talk about them. We wanted to announce the name of the new head coach on

Monday but we need more time,” Ansarifard said.

“All the fans need to know is the facts of what happened in the past days. Calderon has not answered us and it’s while he has financial and non-financial requests. We have nothing to hide and will tell the fans some issues,” he added.

Calderon has had many quarrels with the Persepolis’s officials after he was appointed as the team’s head coach in July. Calderon replaced Branko Ivankovic in the Iranian popular football team.

Last month, Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni parted company with Esteghlal after the Iranian football club failed to transfer his salary over the U.S. sanctions.

Now, Calderon is going to follow in Stramaccioni’s footsteps.

Persepolis, who sits top of the Iran Professional League, is going to win the league for the fourth successive time.

The Reds also are favorites to defend their title in Hazfi Cup.