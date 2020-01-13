Published: - Jan 13, 2020

Tehran Times - Iran U19 Girl’s Futsal coach Niloofar Ardalan says her team will take part at the CAFA U19 Girl’s Futsal Championship 2020 Tajikistan.

The round-robin tournament will bring Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan together in Dushanbe from Jan. 24 to 29.

“The CAFA futsal competition will be held for the first time and the participating teams will compete in the event with a mix of football and futsal players,” Ardalan said.

“I think we have to vie with Uzbekistan to win the title. We will participate in the competition with 14 players who play in Iran futsal league. The CAFA tournament can be a good preparatory tournament and we can identify what our strengths and weaknesses are,” she added.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football playing nations in Central Asia.