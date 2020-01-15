Australian Forward Bernie Ibini Fails Esteghlal Medical
Tasnim – Esteghlal football club announced that Bernie Alpha Ibini-Isei, also known simply as Bernie Ibini, has failed the club’s medical tests.
The Nigerian-Australian striker traveled to Tehran to join the Iranian club in the January transfer window but failed the medical tests.
The 27-year-old forward will leave Iran tonight.
Bernie Ibini-Isei immigrated to Australia from Nigeria when he was a child and grew up in Sydney's Canterbury-Bankstown region.
Esteghlal is a favorite to win the Iran Professional League after seven years.
