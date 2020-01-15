Published: - Jan 15, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal football club announced that Bernie Alpha Ibini-Isei, also known simply as Bernie Ibini, has failed the club’s medical tests.

The Nigerian-Australian striker traveled to Tehran to join the Iranian club in the January transfer window but failed the medical tests.

The 27-year-old forward will leave Iran tonight.

Bernie Ibini-Isei immigrated to Australia from Nigeria when he was a child and grew up in Sydney's Canterbury-Bankstown region.

Esteghlal is a favorite to win the Iran Professional League after seven years.