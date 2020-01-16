Published: - Jan 16, 2020

MNA – Iranian football clubs Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro have learned their fate at the 2020 AFC Champions League Preliminary Stage Two.

Kuwait SC defeated Jordan’s Al Faisaly 2-1 on Tuesday in the Preliminary Stage One to book a ticket to Tehran as it will have to face Iran’s Estghlal at Azadi Stadium on January 21.

The winner of Jan. 21 matches will advance to the final stage of playoff and take on Qatar's Al Rayyan SC on January 28. Eventually, the winner will sit in ACL’s Group A along with Al Wahda FSCC of the UAE, Iraq's Al Shorta and another team from the qualifying stages.

The other Iranian team, Shahr Khodro, will host Bahrain’s Riffa on Jan. 21 at Mashhad’s Imam Reza Stadium in the Preliminary Stage Two. The Bahraini team defeated India’s Chennai City FC 1-0 in the previous stage.

The winner of Iran-Bahrain tie will take on Qatar's Al Sailiya SC on January 28 in the next stage and the ultimate winner will advance to Group B alongside Al Hilal SFC of Saudi Arabia, the UAE's Shabab Al Ahli Dubai and Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan.

Iran’s Persepolis and Sepahan have already secured their place in the group stage of the 2020 ACL.