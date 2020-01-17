Nebojsa Milicic Lekic Appointed Esteghlal Coach
Tasnim - Nebojsa Milicic Lekic has been confirmed as assistant coach in Iranian football team Esteghlal.
The 60-year-old coach started his coaching career at Bulgarian team Vereya Stara Zagora and has worked as coach at Real Madrid U-19, RM Castilla and Kairat Almaty.
Lekic has also worked as head coach of Serbian second tier FK Zemun.
The Serbian-Spanish coach will assist Farhad Majidi in the Iranian giant.
Esteghlal is going to win Iran Professional League after seven years.
