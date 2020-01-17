FC Porto Eyes Mehdi Taremi: Report
Tasnim – Portuguese football giant FC Porto has reportedly shown an interest in signing Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi.
According to O Jogo, Porto is going to sign the 27-year-old striker in the January transfer window.
Taremi, who joined Rio Ave in July 2019 from Qatari club Al-Gharafa on a two-year contract, has scored eight goals in 15 games for the Portuguese team this season.
Porto sits second in Primeira Liga, four points behind Benfica.
