Published: - Jan 17, 2020

Tasnim – Portuguese football giant FC Porto has reportedly shown an interest in signing Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi.

According to O Jogo, Porto is going to sign the 27-year-old striker in the January transfer window.

Taremi, who joined Rio Ave in July 2019 from Qatari club Al-Gharafa on a two-year contract, has scored eight goals in 15 games for the Portuguese team this season.

Porto sits second in Primeira Liga, four points behind Benfica.