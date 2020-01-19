Published: - Jan 19, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian top-flight football team Shahr Khodro has completed the signing of Ukrainian forward Myroslav Dmytrovych "Miro" Slavov.

The 29-year-old player has most recently played for Latvian football team Riga.

Miro started his playing career in French football team Bordeaux II and has also played for Anzhi Makhachkala, First Vienna, Chemnitzer FC and Khor Fakkan.

The Mashhad-based football club has recently appointed Canadian-Italian Stefano Cusin as the club’s assistant coach.

Shahr Khodro sits sixth in the Iran Professional League (IPL) with 29 points, five points behind leader Persepolis.