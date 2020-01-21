Published: - Jan 21, 2020

PLDC – Ali Daei says that the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has not negotiated with him over Team Melli hot seat.

Multiple media reports suggested that Daei will be the new head coach of Iran national football team, but the ex-forward has rejected the rumors linking him with Team Melli.

In an interview with the reporters, Daei said the federation has not negotiated with him.

After the federation parted ways with Marc Wilmots, several coaches were shortlisted to take charge of Team Melli, however the federation has not appointed the new head coach so far.

Ex-Persepolis coach Branko Ivankovic was among the candidates but the Croat was named as Oman head coach on Sunday.

Amir Ghalenoei is also a nominee to take charge of Team Melli but he is under contract with Sepahan football club.

Yahya Golmohammadi also was a candidate but he was appointed as Persepolis coach last week.