Published: - Jan 21, 2020

PLDC – Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has opposed Iranian teams’ request to play in home in the AFC Champions League.

Four teams representing Iran in the AFC Champions League - Persepolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan and Shahr Khodro – have announced that they will not play in neutral field. They have made the decision in response to a new letter from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s Secretary-General. The decision has angered the Iranian fans and officials in Iran.

Shahr Khodro has to play Bahrain’s Al-Riffa and Esteghlal should face Kuwait SC in the ACL playoff stage 2. AFC had already announced that the matches would be held in Doha. Now, the confederation has announced that the matches will be held in the UAE.

The general managers of the four Iranian clubs - Persepolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan, and Shahr Khodro – will meet senior officials of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday.