Jan 22, 2020

Tasnim – Iran’s Sepahan football team reached an initial agreement with Oman international striker Muhsen Saleh Abdullah Ali Al-Ghassani.

The 22-year-old forward has traveled to Isfahan to undergo a medical and will join the Iranian giant if he passes the tests.

Al-Ghassani was a member of Oman national football team in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

He has most recently played in Omani club Al-Suwaiq.

Sepahan sits second in the Iran Professional League table, four points behind Persepolis.