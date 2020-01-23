Published: - Jan 23, 2020

PLDC – Iran football federation has reportedly reached an agreement with Giovanni "Gianni" De Biasi.

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, the 64-year-old Italian coach will be appointed as Team Melli coach on a 30-month contract.

The negotiations are still ongoing and the result will be released within the two days.

Iranian coaches Ali Daei and Amir Ghalenoei are also among the nominees.

Giovanni "Gianni" De Biasi is an Italian football coach and former player. He holds dual Italian and Albanian citizenship. De Biasi was the first coach of the Albania national team to lead the team to qualify for a major tournament, namely UEFA Euro 2016.