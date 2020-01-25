Published: - Jan 25, 2020

PLDC – Alireza Beiranvand, who had been linked with a move to a Belgian club, has decided to stay in Persepolis.

On Thursday, Beiranvand said goodbye to his teammates in the training and the local media reports suggested that he would leave Persepolis to join a Belgian team in the January transfer window.

Beiranvand has a $700,000 release clause in his contract which allows him to leave Persepolis.

On Friday, Persepolis goalkeeping coach Davoud Fanaei announced in his Instagram story Beiranvand is not going to leave the team.