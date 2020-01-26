Published: - Jan 26, 2020

Tehran Times - Persepolis defeated Tractor 2-0 to move five point clear at the top of Iran Professional league (IPL) on Sunday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Ali Alipour needed just eight minutes to open Tractor’s goal.

Vahid Amiri extended the hosts’ lead in the 57th minute, firing past Tractor goalie Rashid Mazaheri to make it 2-0.

Naft Masjed Soleyman also defeated Sanat Naft 2-0 thanks to goals from Alireza Alizadeh and Omid Singh.

Persepolis sit top of the table with 37 points, five points ahead of Sepahan.

Tractor remained third with 30 points.