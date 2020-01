Published: - Jan 27, 2020

PLDC – Persepolis Iraqi midfielder Bashar Rasan is close to joining La Liga side Espanyol.

Persepolis has not paid the 23-year-old player his salaries and he is unhappy with his condition in the Iranian club.

Rasan’s agent has said that he is going to Spain to finalize the contract.

Rasan is a key player in Persepolis and his departure can be a massive blew to the team.