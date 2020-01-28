Published: - Jan 28, 2020

The Argus - ALIREZA JAHANBAKHSH’S attitude has been hailed as an example to all by his captain.

Jahanbakhsh has featured in Albion’s last five Prem matchday squads since scoring on his first league start of the season in the win against Bournemouth at the end of December.

He had told The Argus of his determination to stay at the club despite his struggle for game time and that approach appears to have paid off as the January transfer window draws towards its close.

And skipper Lewis Dunk believes the resolve the Iran international has shown to force his way into head coach Graham Potter’s plans is exactly what is required from the group.

Dunk said: “I saw how hard it was for him, and also others. That’s what we need throughout the whole squad. You need that same attitude.

“It’s no good just resting and thinking ‘I haven’t got a chance here I am going to give up’.

“You need everyone fighting for their place and, at the moment, I think we have good competition for places and everyone is fighting for their starting shirt.

“To have that is healthy and it makes it tough for the manager to pick a side – and that is how we want it.

“That’s how he wants it too – not to be an easy pick. He wants the whole squad available and ready to go for it.”

Albion head to fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday.

Tickets for Albion’s trip to Molineux to face Wolves on March 7 go on sale this morning.

Albion have been drawn away to Southampton or Crystal Palace in the Women’s FA Cup fifth round.