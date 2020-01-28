Published: - Jan 28, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand will reportedly join Belgian top-flight football club Antwerp in summer.

The Iran international had been previously linked with a move to Genk.

The Great Old would put 700,000 euros on the table to sign Beiranvand on a three-year contract, mbs.news reported.

Beiranvand will replace Sinan Bolat at Antwerp.

Marc Wilmots, who was head coach of Iran, has recommended Beiranvand to Royal Antwerp FC.

Beiranvand has been a key player for Persepolis in the last three years, helping the Reds win the Iran Professional League three times.