Published: - Jan 29, 2020

Tasnim - Iranian football club Tractor has completed the signing of Brazilian defender Jefferson Yuri de Sousa Matias.

The 24-year-old defender has most recently played for Portuguese football team Academica.

Tractor has already completed the signing of Algerian forward Okacha Hamzaoui in the January transfer window.

Tractor, who sits third in Iran Professional League, is going to win the title for the first time.