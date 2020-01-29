Published: - Jan 29, 2020

Tasnim – Nigerian striker Godwin Mensha has penned a contract with Iranian football club Gol Gohar.

The 30-year-old player has joined the Iranian top-flight football team on a six-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

He was without a club since October after Dubai’s Ajman released him less than six months into his two-year deal with the team.

Mensha has already played in Iranian teams Paykan, Persepolis and Esteghlal.

Gol Gohar, headed by Majid Jalali, sits 15th in Iran Professional League, four points above the relegation zone.