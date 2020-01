Published: - Jan 30, 2020

PLDC - Bulgarin defender Nikolay Georgiev Bodurov joined Iranian football team Esteghlal.

The 34-year-old player, who was a member of English side Fulham from 2014 to 2016, started his career with Pirin Blagoevgrad in 2004.

Esteghlal seeks to win the Iran Professional League after seven years.

The Blues sit fifth in the table, eight points behind leader Persepolis.