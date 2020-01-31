Published: - Jan 31, 2020

Tasnim - Charleroi Iranian midfielder Ali Gholizadeh has extended his contract at the club until 2024.

Gholizadeh arrived in Charleroi in July 2018, after having played at Saipa FC in the country. The right-back, who has six caps (3 goals) with Iran, has since played 41 games for the belgian top-flight football team.

This season, the 23-year-old icon player has had four goals and five assists in all competitions.

Charleroi is in fifth place in the Jupiler Pro League, tied on points with Standard (41). The Liège has one more match.