Published: - Jan 31, 2020

Tehran Times - Sepahan defeated Foolad 2-1 in Iran Professional League (IPL) matchday 18 on Friday.

Sepahan Brazilian forward Kiros Stanly was on target just five minutes into the match and Mohammad Mohebbi made it 2-0 two minutes after the hour mark.

With 10 minutes remaining, Foolad forward Hassan Beyt Saeid pulled a goal back.

Earlier on the day, Tractor defeated Zob Ahan 2-1 in Tabriz’s Yadegar Emam Stadium.

Algerian forward Okacha Hamzaoui gave the hosts the lead in the 46th minute but Hadi Mohammadi canceled his goal in the 57th minute.

Sasan Ansari headed the ball into back of the net in the 63rd minute.

Pars Jonoubi drew 1-1 with Gol Gohar in Jam.

Nassaji suffered a 3-1 home loss against Saipa and rock-bottom Shahin Busshaeh defeated Paykan 3-1.

On Saturday, Persepolis will meet Sanat Naft in Abadan, Esteghlal play Naft Masjed Soleyman in Tehran and Shahr Khodro entertain Machine Sazi in Mashhad.

Persepolis lead the IPL table with 37 points and one game in hands.

Sepahan and Tractor sit second and third with 35 and 33 points, respectively.