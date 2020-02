Published: - Feb 01, 2020

Tasnim – Hossein Faraki announced his resignation as head coach of Paykan football team.

The 63-year-old coach stepped down from his role following a 3-1 defeat to Shahin Bushehr on Friday.

Faraki had been appointed as Paykan coach in last year’s January as a replacement for Majid Jalali.

Paykan sits 14th in the Iran Professional League (IPL) three points above relegation zone.