Published: - Feb 02, 2020

Tehran Times - Former Team Melli coach Carlos Queiroz has sent a message to the Iranian fans one year after his departure.

Queiroz was named as Colombia coach in last year’s February after parting company with Iran national football team.

The Portuguese coach failed to bring an end to Team Melli’s 43-year title drought in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in January.

“One year after leaving Iran I want to express a message of gratitude to all players, staff, fans and Iran Football Federation. It was a great honor and privilege to serve Iranian Football. I will keep forever in my heart all the memories and wonderful moments shared with Team Melli and Iranian Fans,” Queiroz posted on his Instagram account.