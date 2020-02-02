Published: - Feb 02, 2020

Tasnim – Al Taawoun of Saudi Arabia has chosen Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium to host Iran’s Persepolis in the 2020 AFC Champions League group stage.

Al Taawoun is scheduled to meet Persepolis on April 7 in Group C.

Persepolis has already announced that it will host the Saudi Arabian club in Dubai, the UAE on March 2.

The 2020 AFC Champions League group stage will be played from February 10 to May 6.

A total of 32 teams will compete in the group stage to decide the 16 places in the knockout stage of the 2020 AFC Champions League.