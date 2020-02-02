Published: - Feb 02, 2020

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team striker Cheick Diabate will likely miss Tehran derby.

Esteghlal is scheduled to meet Persepolis on Thursday and a loss against its archrival could cost it the title.

In the match against Naft Masjed Soleyman, the Malian striker was forced to leave the field after 15 minutes due to a foot injury.

“The MRI showd that he has suffered a minor quadriceps strain,” Esteghlal's doctor Kaveh Sotoudeh announced.

Persepolis sits top of the Iran Professional League with 40 points after 18 weeks.

Esteghlal is fourth with 32 points.