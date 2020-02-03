Published: - Feb 03, 2020

PLDC – Andrea Stramaccioni has spoken on his reasons for leaving Iranian football club Esteghlal.

The Italian coach, who previously managed Inter Milan and Udinese, quit as head coach of Esteghlal football club in October over failed payments.

“In terms of football, we had an excellent performance. In our first four weeks, we were in penultimate place in the table with just two points but we won 10 successive matches and we scored the most goals,” Stramaccioni said in an interview with mondoudinese.

“Hundreds of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran after we left the team and the person, who had not paid us our salary, was forced to leave the team. I am proud of my team and I have to confess it was very hard to leave a team who was top of the league,” he said.

“There was off-field problems at the club and I don’t like to talk about them. They were more political.” Stramaccioni concluded.