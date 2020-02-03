Four Candidates Shortlisted for Paykan Job
Tasnim – Four candidates have been shortlisted to take charge of Paykan football team.
The Tehran-based football team is just three points above the relegation zone in the Iran Professional League.
Hossein Faraki stepped down from his role following a 3-1 defeat to Shahin Bushehr on Friday.
Former Zob Ahan coach Alireza Mansourian is among the candidates to replace Faraki.
Ex-Paykan coach Abdollah Veisi is also a potential candidate.
Faraz Kamalvand, who parted company with Pars Jonoubi in December, has been shortlisted for the job.
Former Paykan striker Ali Asghar Modir Roosta also is a candidate to take charge of the team.
