Published: - Feb 03, 2020

Tasnim – Four candidates have been shortlisted to take charge of Paykan football team.

The Tehran-based football team is just three points above the relegation zone in the Iran Professional League.

Hossein Faraki stepped down from his role following a 3-1 defeat to Shahin Bushehr on Friday.

Former Zob Ahan coach Alireza Mansourian is among the candidates to replace Faraki.

Ex-Paykan coach Abdollah Veisi is also a potential candidate.

Faraz Kamalvand, who parted company with Pars Jonoubi in December, has been shortlisted for the job.

Former Paykan striker Ali Asghar Modir Roosta also is a candidate to take charge of the team.