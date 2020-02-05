Published: - Feb 05, 2020

PLDC – Portuguese coach Paulo Sergio has been nominated to take charge of Iranian football club Sanat Naft.

The 51-year-old coach was head coach of Sanat Naft in 2018 but left the team to join Saudi Arabian football club Al Taawoun.

Sanat Naft parted company with Dragan Skocic on Tuesday by mutual consent.

Ex-Zob Ahan coach Alireza Mansourian and Iran U19 coach Sirous Pourmousavi are among the candidates for Sanat Naft hotseat.

The Abadan-based football team sits sixth, 10 points behind Iran professional League leader Persepolis.