Published: - Feb 09, 2020

PLDC - Charleroi has defeated Zulte Waregem in the 25th week of the Jupiler Pro League to consolidate fourth place with 44 points.

Charleroi defeated Zulte-Waregem 4-0 thanks to Iranian international striker Kaveh Rezaei who scored a hat-trick and Shamar Nicholson.

Kaveh Rezaei scored a total of 11 goals so far in the season in the league, which places him at 4th in the Belgian Jupiler League Top Scorers list.