Kaveh Rezaei hat-trick helps Charleroi rout Zulte-Waregem [VIDEO]
PLDC - Charleroi has defeated Zulte Waregem in the 25th week of the Jupiler Pro League to consolidate fourth place with 44 points.
Charleroi defeated Zulte-Waregem 4-0 thanks to Iranian international striker Kaveh Rezaei who scored a hat-trick and Shamar Nicholson.
Kaveh Rezaei scored a total of 11 goals so far in the season in the league, which places him at 4th in the Belgian Jupiler League Top Scorers list.
Comments powered by CComment