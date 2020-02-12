Published: - Feb 12, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis of Iran football team defeated Qatari club Al Shahania 8-0 in a friendly match.

Saeid Hosseinpour (two goals), Anthony Stokes (two goals), Christian Osaguona, Saeid Roostaei, Omid Alishah and Mehdi Abdi scored for Persepolis.

Persepolis lost Tuesday night to Al Duhail of Qatar 2-0 in Group C of the AFC Champions League.

Persepolis travels to Sharjah next week, while Al Duhail makes the trip west to Buraidah where it faces Al Taawoun on Matchday Two.