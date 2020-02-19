Published: - Feb 19, 2020

Tasnim – Tractor football team defeated first division Mes Kerman 4-1 in the Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

In the match held in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium, Mohammadreza Khanzadeh opened the scoring for the host in the 32nd minute and Ashkan Dejagah and Reza Asadi (penalty) were on target before the halftime.

Mes player Bahram Rashid Farrokhi pulled a goal back in the 59th minute but Saeid Mehri made it 4-1 in the 77th minute.

Esteghlal will also play Sepahan in another quarters.

Esteghlal is the most decorated football team in Hazfi Cup, winning the title seven times.

Hazfi Cup is the Iranian football knockout cup competition, run by the Iranian Football Federation.

The winner of Hazfi Cup will be awarded a spot in the AFC Champions League.

The competition was founded in 1975.