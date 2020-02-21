Published: - Feb 21, 2020

PLDC – Iran Football Federation has released a five-candidate list for working as Dragan Skocic’s assistant.

Vahid Hashemian, Karim Bagheri, Pirooz Ghorbani, Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh and Moharram Navidkia are the nominees to be appointed as Skocic’s assistant.

Team Melli prepares for four must-win matches in late March and early June in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 .

Iran will entertain Hong Kong on March 26 in Tehran and meet Cambodia five days later in an away match.

The Persians will face Bahrain and Iraq on June 4 and 9, respectively in Tehran.

Iran, who is going to continue its quest for a sixth World Cup appearance, sits five points behind leader Iraq in Group C but having played one game fewer.