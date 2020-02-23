Published: - Feb 23, 2020

Tasnim – A match between Esteghlal and Zob Ahan will be played behind closed doors as Iranian officials try to contain the spread of a novel coronavirus.

Esteghlal will host Zob Ahan in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

Local media reported that the match between Sepahan and Persepolis will also be held at an empty stadium in Isfahan but it has not been confirmed yet.

The COVID-19 outbreak in Iran first surfaced on Wednesday, when authorities said it claimed the lives of two elderly people in Qom.