Published: - Feb 23, 2020

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team defeated Zob Ahan 2-1 in an empty stadium in Iran Professional League on Sunday.

Mohammad Daneshgar gave the hosts the lead in the 29th minute and Zob Ahan Serbian forward Darko Bjedov equalized the match in the 49th minute.

Two minutes later, Ali Dashti was brought down in Zob Ahan penalty area and the referee showed the penalty spot. Vouria Ghafouri converted the penalty to give Esteghlal an important 2-1 win.

In Mashhad, Shahr Khodro came behind from a 1-0 loss to beat Naft Majed Soleyman 2-1.

This week’s matches were held behind the closed doors amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier on the day, Sepahan was supposed to host Persepolis in Isfahan but the match was canceled after Sepahan showed up to the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Persepolis remain top of the table with 41 points with one game in hands. Tractor and Esteghlal are second and third with 37 and 36 points respectively.