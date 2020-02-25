Published: - Feb 25, 2020

Tehran Times - Serbian midfielder Ivan Markovic has joined Zob Ahan on Tuesday, the Iranian football club announced.

The 25-year-old player started his playing career at the Serbian club Zemun in 2010 and has also played in Bulgarian and Greek clubs.

Markovic has most recently played at Macedonian football club Rabotnichki.

He has joined the Isfahan based football club until the end of the season but the details of his contract have not been disclosed.

Zob Ahan have already signed Serbian forward Darko Bjedov in the January transfer window.

Zob Ahan are five points above the relegation zone in Iran Professional League after a run of five wins in their last 20 matches.

The Iranian football team hired former Lebanon coach Miodrag Radulovic in January as a replacement for Alireza Mansourian.