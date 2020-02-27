Published: - Feb 27, 2020

Tasnim – Persepolis of Iran and Al Taawoun of Saudi Arabia match in the 2020 AFC Champions League group stage has been reportedly postponed.

The game was scheduled for Monday in Dubai in Group C of the competition.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended all flights to and from Iran for at least a week over the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

AFC has already announced that it will likely postpone some matches due to the coronavirus threat.