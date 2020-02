Published: - Feb 27, 2020

Tasnim – Ali Fathollahzadeh was appointed as Esteghlal general manager on Wednesday.

He was named as a member of club’s board of directors in December but resigned after serving just one week in the post.

On Wednesday, local media reported that Fathollahzadeh has been appointed as the club’s GM.

Under his management, Esteghlal won the Iran Professional League twice in 2001 and 2014 and Hazfi Cup four times.