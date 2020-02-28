Published: - Feb 28, 2020

PLDC - Disciplinary Committee of Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) announced Persepolis as winner of the match against Sepahan.

The committee made penalties for Sepahan after the team rejected to meet Persepolis on Sunday in Iran Professional League in protest of Iran League Organization’s decision to play behind closed doors due to coronavirus threat.

Sepahan’s bus arrived late at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium and the officials in charge decided to call off the fixture.

The committee has also announced that Sepahan has to pay USD 10,000 as punishment.

Sepahan can lodge an appeal over the decision within a week.