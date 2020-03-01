Published: - Mar 01, 2020

PLDC – Iran announced the suspension of all domestic football competitions due to coronavirus.

China and South Korea had already postponed their leagues.

The Asian Champions League Matchday 3 have been also canceled due to the coronavirus.

Iran Football League Organization announced that the leagues have been postponed until further notice.

Deaths in Iran from coronavirus have hit 54 and the total number of infected people has risen to 978, an Iranian health official said.

The virus has infected more than 80,000 people around the world, including over 77,000 in China. More than 2,600 people have died in China’s central Hubei province alone.