Published: - Mar 02, 2020

Tasnim – Uzbekistan international midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov has been linked to Iranian football club Esteghlal.

Masharipov, 26, currently plays for Pakhtakor but it seems he is interested in joining Esteghlal in the next season.

Esteghlal has a good memory of another Uzbek midfielder Server Djeparov who played in the Tehran-based football club two years ago.

Masharipov has played 15 times for Uzbekistan national team and scored one goal.

Esteghlal will likely negotiate with him in the summer.