Published: - Mar 07, 2020

PLDC - A FIFA Tribunal has ordered Persepolis to pay more than one million euros to former coach Branko Ivankovic after the tribunal found that the Iranian club has not paid his wage.

The amount corresponds to Ivankovic’s wage Persepolis had agreed to pay him.

Ivankovic parted company with the team eight months ago and FIFA has ordered the Iranian team to pay the Croatian coach 1,102,000 euros.

The Iranian team must pay 18,900 euros for trial cost as well.

Persepolis has to also pay 100,000 euros to Ivankovic’s assistant Igor Panadic and it should pay 100,000 euros to Zlatko Ivankovic (assistant) and Marco (fitness coach).

Persepolis must pay the above-mentioned money to its former coaches until 45 days or else it will be banned from signing players for three transfer windows.